Canon adds new lens to Hybrid RF range

Canon Australia has launched the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM, a professional portrait lens for that extends the Hybrid RF prime range.

The lens, designed for both photography and filmmaking, has a 85mm focal length that gently compresses facial features. Its ultra-wide f/1.4 maximum aperture ensures separation of the subject and background, and offers ultra-low dispersion (UD) and aspheric lens elements, combined with Super Spectra and Air Sphere coatings.

The lens’ quiet Voice Coil Motor (VCM)1 AF technology ensures minimal focus breathing, and has a dedicated smooth action Iris Ring2 and a customisable Lens Control Ring and Lens Function Button. It shares a consistent design with Canon’s RF F1.4 hybrid primes.

At approximately half the size and weight of the RF 85mm F1.2L USM, the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM is built for shooting on the move. It has an L-series construction, weather seals and an oil-repellent fluorine coating.

Key features of the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM:

• Classic 85mm portrait focal length for full-frame EOS R System and Cinema EOS cameras (RF mount)

• Bright f/1.4 maximum aperture offers creative depth-of-field control and low-light performance

• High image quality, with an advanced optical design featuring UD and aspheric lens elements

• Voice Coil Motor1 for quiet, ultra-responsive autofocus and focus breathing suppression

• 11-blade circular aperture for cinematic bokeh and highlights

• Smooth action Iris Ring2, Control Ring and Lens Control button for intuitive manual control

• Durable L-series build quality with dust and weather sealing3

• Compact and lightweight at approximately 636g, measuring 76.5mm (W) x 99.3mm (L)

The RF 85MM F1.4L VCM is scheduled to be available in Australia from the end of September 2025. The RF 85MM F1.4L VCM has an RRP of $2,699.