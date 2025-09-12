Canon expands cinema range with EOS C50

Canon Australia has announced the EOS C50, a full-frame, RF-mount hybrid compact camera – the smallest camera in the Cinema EOS range to date.

The EOS C50 features a 7K full-frame CMOS sensor and an advanced DIGIC DV 7 processor, as well as internal RAW video recording at up to 7K 60P, high frame rate recording at up to 4K 120P / 2K 180P, and 32MP high-resolution photos.

The EOS C50 is the first Cinema EOS camera to offer open gate recording, which uses the entire area of the sensor for maximum resolution. Capturing the full width and height of the sensor using the new Full Frame 3:2 sensor mode provides a larger image that utilises the entire image circle of full-frame lenses. Open gate recording offers filmmakers greater flexibility in post-production, enabling horizontal and vertical movie formats to be edited from the same footage. When paired with anamorphic lenses, the result is a taller image with a wide immersive cinematic look.

A full-angle image and a cropped vertical or square version – ideal for social media and advertising – can be captured at the same time using the EOS C50’s Simultaneous Crop Recording function. The cropped area can be shifted horizontally for optimum framing and recorded in a different format to meet delivery requirements.

The camera features Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, enabling fast, accurate subject detection and tracking. It can prioritise either eye in people, dogs, cats and birds, with options to adjust autofocus speed and tracking response to suit the subject.

EOS C50 has multiple accessory mounting points and can be mounted either horizontally or vertically, with the display and menu settings automatically adjusting to support vertical orientation. The camera also has a detachable handle unit, featuring two full-size 3-pin XLR audio terminals and control dials, plus a REC button and zoom rocker for camcorder-style control.

In addition to native support of RF lenses, EF/PL lenses can be attached to the EOS C50 via the optional Canon PL-RF Mount Adapter2, as well as a selection of Canon EF-EOS R mount adapters.

Alongside its XLR inputs, the camera features a MIC terminal, Timecode terminal, HDMI OUT (Type-A) and USB (Type-C), and has dual card slots for CFexpress and SD cards.

The EOS C50 includes UVC/UAC support for high-resolution livestreaming at up to 60P/50P via a single USB cable3, plus XC Protocol for remote operation of the camera using compatible smartphone applications or hardware accessories such as Canon’s RC-IP1000 Remote Controller. Video clips and still images can be transmitted in real time over Wi-Fi or USB4 with Canon’s professional Content Transfer Professional (CTP) app5.

Canon’s collaboration with Adobe6 has been extended to the EOS C50 by making the camera compatible with Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud connectivity. Along with the EOS C400 and the EOS C80, this compatibility allows proxy files to be sent directly from the camera to the Frame.io platform.

Canon also announced that a range of free-of-charge firmware updates for existing Cinema EOS cameras are coming later this year. This includes the addition of 3:2 Open Gate RAW Recording at 6000×4000 resolution to the EOS C400, and View Assist during Playback on the EOS C80, among other improvements to core features such as focus peaking on both cameras, as well as the EOS R5 C and EOS C70.

Key features of the EOS C50:

High-resolution hybrid capability: 7K 60p internal RAW video recording, 32MP still photos

Advanced 7K full-frame CMOS sensor with open gate video recording

7K oversampling for higher resolution 4K movies

Dual Base ISO support (ISO 800/64007), with up to 15+ stops of dynamic range

Flexible range of professional recording formats, including 12-bit Cinema RAW Light, Canon Log 2, Canon Log 3 and XF-AVC S / XF-HEVC S

Versatile, compact design with detachable handle unit and extensive rigging capability

Native RF mount, compatible with mount adapter attachment for EF/PL lenses

Two XLR audio inputs, Timecode terminal, HDMI OUT (Type-A), USB (Type-C), Multi-function shoe

Dual slots for CFexpress Type B and SD cards, enabling simultaneous recording of different formats to each card

The EOS C50 has an RRP of $5,899 and is scheduled to be available in Australia from November.