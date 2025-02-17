‘Captain America: Brave New World’ tops local box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marvel Studios’ latest superhero installment, Captain America: Brave New World, has stormed the local box office, taking in a formidable $5.13 million over the weekend.

Despite receiving lukewarm critical reviews, audiences flocked to see Anthony Mackie don the iconic Captain America suit, with the film screening across 554 screens nationwide. The film has also performed above expectations globally with $US192.4 million.

The latest Bridget Jones film, Mad About the Boy, opened in second place with...