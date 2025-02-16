‘Carmen & Bolude’ (Trailer)

Carmen & Bolude follows the titular characters on a journey from Harlem, New York to Sydney, where they have ten days to collect 100 ‘welcomes’ so that Bolude’s traditional Nigerian father will agree to let her marry an Australian.

The story is loosely based on the friendship between writers Bolude Watson and Michela Carattini, who co-directed the film with Maria Isabel de la Ossa. The pair lead a cast that includes Umbilical Brother David Collins, Nigerian British actor Wale Ojo, comedian Joe Avati, Suzan Mutesi, and Olivia Vasquez.

Carattini also produces alongside Yolandi Franken and Julie Greene via Frankendipity Enterprises and Charcol Pictures. Cinematographer Calum Stewart was also part of the creative team.

Carmen & Bolude will have its Australian premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on March 19, followed by screenings at the Casula Powerhouse & Arts Centre, also in Sydney, on March 29, and the Backlot, Perth on March 30.