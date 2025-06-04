‘Carnal Vessels’ (Trailer)

Following on from its debut at the 2025 Gold Coast Film Festival, writer-director Angus Kirby’s body swap rom-com Carnal Vessels will have limited theatrical screenings in Melbourne and Brisbane this week via Radioactive Pictures.

Carnal Vessels follows two friends (played by Arnijka Larcombe-Weate and Daniel Simpson) who swap bodies the moment they fall in love, and who are then thrust into sexually-charged adventures as each other over the course of one long, hot Brisbane weekend.

The indie film is produced by Mihir Chakrapani.

Each screening will include exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the cast and crew.

Melbourne:

Friday June 6, 6pm – Cinema Nova, followed by a Q&A with director Angus Kirby

Brisbane: