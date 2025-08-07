Cassie Robb, Felix Cameron recognised at Young Artist Academy Awards

Australian talent claimed two categories at the Young Artist Academy Awards in LA last month, with Cassie Robb and Felix Cameron among the winners.

Cameron was recognised with Best Performance in a Streaming Series: Leading Teen Artist for his turn as Eli Bell in Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe, while Robb was awarded the prize for Best Performance in a TV Series: Supporting Young Artist for her role as Megahead trio Bestro, Primo, and Suprimo in ABC children’s series Planet Lulin.

Established in 1978, the Young Artist Academy Awards honours performers between the ages of five and 18, and is the only youth awards to carry the same structure as the Academy Awards.

Robb, also known for her role as Angela in Disney+ series The Clearing, hoped the award would help pave the way for a long career in the industry.

“I’m really happy to be recognised in an international youth acting award all the way from Australia,” she told IF.

“This was one of my first big TV acting roles, and I’m proud that I performed well enough to win an award. I love trying out lots of different characters and learning different genres. It would be cool to see what it’s like to be in a horror film or a fantasy. I love being on set and seeing how all the different team members bring a show to life, so I’m excited for more of that.

“I really enjoy learning from my acting coach Colette Mann, who’s been acting for over 50 years, so I hope to have a career as long and successful as hers.”

It’s yet another accolade for Cameron, who was a double winner at last year’s Logie Awards, and also took home Best Lead Actor in a Drama at the AACTA Awards earlier this year.

