Cate Blanchett to receive TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award

Actor and producer Cate Blanchett will receive the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Part of the TIFF Tribute Awards fundraising event, the prize is given to a leading woman in the film industry who has championed the careers of others and paved the way for the next generation. Patricia Arquette (2023) and Michelle Yeoh (2022) are the past recipients of the honour.

Blanchett will also appear in the In Conversation With… series, designed to connect audiences with leading film artists through intimate, moderated discussions about their creative process.

It’s the latest accolade in a career that began on stage in Sydney in the early 90s and has since grown to incorporate more than 100 acting credits, including Tár, Carol, I’m Not There, Notes on a Scandal, The Aviator, and Blue Jasmine, from which she has won two Academy Awards, three AFI Awards, and four BAFTAs.

Blanchett is also known for co-founding independent production company Dirty Films with husband Andrew Upton, and executive producing previous TIFF selections, Noora Niasari’s Shayda and Eva Orner’s Burning. Outside of her film work, she is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, a member of the Earthshot Prize Council, and a leading advocate for the cultural industries, human rights, and the environment.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey described Blanchett as “a marvel”.

“One of the finest actors in film history, she has consistently shown range, depth and audacity on screen,” he said.

“Off-screen, she has been a tireless champion of increased equity and justice in many sectors. Cate’s passion for the transformative power of storytelling, and her commitment to breaking down barriers for women, align with the goals of our Share Her Journey initiative. We’re honoured to present Cate Blanchett with this year’s Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award, and can’t wait to welcome her back to Toronto.”

The TIFF Tribute Awards will be held Sunday, September 8 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel to coincide with the 49th edition of the festival, which takes place from September 5–15.