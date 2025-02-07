Causeway Films hires Sleena Wilson as head of development

Causeway Films, the production company behind The Babadook and Talk To Me, has appointed Los Angeles-based Sydney producer Sleena Wilson as head of development.

As per Deadline, Wilson will relocate from Los Angeles to Sydney for the role and lead development of the company’s expanding slate, which includes Danny and Michael Philippou’s second feature Bring Her Back.

She joins Causeway from US independent studio Black Bear, where she has spent the past five years, most recently serving as vice president for film and television.

Her initial experience working in LA came as the 2019 recipient of Australians in Film’s Village Roadshow and Animal Logic Entertainment internship, for which she spent three months with the creative teams of both companies.

In a statement to the publication, Wilson said she was excited to join Causeway Films at “such an exciting inflection point”.

“I have long admired Kristina [Ceyton] and Samantha [Jenning]’s approach to producing, as well as the strong reputation they’ve built for Causeway as a home of original, high-calibre, character-driven storytelling,” she said.

“They have brought contemporary Australian narratives and filmmakers to the global stage in a way that is unparalleled and truly inspiring. I look forward to working with this exceptional team in the next chapter of Causeway’s growth; to help build on their formidable legacy, push the boundaries of storytelling, and captivate audiences worldwide.”

The company, which Ceyton and Jennings established in 2014, has produced a raft of titles that have premiered at festivals internationally since launching with Sundance hit The Babadook, including The Nightingale (Venice 2018), Cargo (Tribeca 2018), Buoyancy (Berlinale 2019), Good Madam (Toronto 2021), You Won’t Be Alone (Sundance 2022), Blaze (Tribeca 2022), Of an Age (Melbourne 2022) and Housekeeping for Beginners (Venice 2023).

Jennings and Ceyton said they were “elated” to welcome Wilson to the Causeway team.

“[Wilson’s] creative vision, international expertise, and passion for discovering exciting talent and original stories align perfectly with the values we hold dear at Causeway,” they said in a statement.

Wilson’s appointment comes as Sony secured international rights to Bring Her Back, which Causeway is producing alongside A24. The film, of which plot details are still under wraps, completed production in Adelaide last year.