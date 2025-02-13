Celia Tait to receive AIDC Southern Light Award

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has announced the nominees for next month’s AIDC Awards while revealing Artemis Media co-founder and managing director Celia Tait as the winner of the second AIDC Southern Light Award for outstanding contribution to nonfiction screen, digital, and/or audio media.
Tait has more than two decades of experience as a writer, producer, director, and executive producer, during which she has helped deliver high-impact factual TV for domestic and international networks.
Her credits include The Dream House, Don’t Stop the Music, Maggie Beer’s Big Mission, Australia’s Health Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley, the first seven seasons of Who Do You Think You Are?, Saving Andrew Mallard, New Leash on Life, Storm in a Teacup, Every Family has a Secret, Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley, and Ningaloo Nyinggulu.
Tait said the $5,000 Southern Light Award was a “wonderful endorsement” of the Artemis team’s collective work, adding it would “energise” her for the next chapter.
“Thank you to all those talented screen practitioners who have worked closely with me over the years at Artemis, to create our distinctive brand of inclusive, high-impact, stand-out factual TV,” she said.
“And for their on-going support, and tenacity during the many challenging periods that we all face. It is such an exciting and fast-changing industry to work in and I remain passionately committed to it.”
AIDC CEO/creative director Natasha Gadd paid tribute to Tait and the AIDC Award nominees, noting the calibre of submission across all categories was “incredibly impressive”.
“AIDC is honoured to pay tribute to the extraordinary talent of nonfiction creators and projects for our fifth edition of the AIDC Awards,” she said.
“Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to our AIDC 2025 pre-selection committees and juries for their time, expertise, and thoughtful consideration. And also a round of applause for Celia Tait on being awarded the 2025 Southern Light Award. Well earned and greatly deserved.”
The AIDC Awards will be held at the conclusion of the conference on March 5.
The full list of nominees for the 2025 AIDC Awards is as follows:
BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
Left Write Hook
2024 | Sweetshop & Green | Director: Shannon Owen | Producers: Gal Greenspan, Alice Burgin, Rachel Forbes
Porcelain War
2024 | Songbird Studios in association with Imaginary Lane | Directors: Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev | Producers: Camilla Mazzaferro, Aniela Sidorska, Paula Dupré Pesmen and Olivia Ahnemann
Flathead
2024 | Portmanteau Pictures | Director: Jaydon Martin | Producer: Patrick McCabe
Welcome To Babel
2024 | Nirvana Films, Mayfan, Lichtblick Film | Director: James Bradley | Producer: Graeme Isaac | Editor: Karen Johnson
BEST DOCUMENTARY / FACTUAL SERIES
Megafauna: What Killed Australia’s Giants?
2024 | Catalyst, ABC |Director/writer/producer: Jeff Siberry | executive producer: Penny Palmer | series producer: Elle Gibbons
Stuff The British Stole Series 2
2024 | Wildbear Entertainment, Wooden Horse, Cream | Creator/writer/director/executive producer: Marc Fennell | producer: Alan Erson | executive producers: Richard Finlayson, Kate Harrison Karman
The Jury: Death on the Staircase
2024 | Northern Pictures | Director: Tosca Looby | Producer: Karina Holden
Ray Martin, The Last Goodbye
2024 | BBC Studios Productions Australia | Executive Producers: Sky Kinninmont, Deborah Spinocchia | Series Director: Benjamin Jones
BEST DOCUMENTARY / FACTUAL SINGLE
Tough Not Toxic
2024 | ABC Compass | Director: Matt Davis | Editor: Peter O’Donoghue | Executive Producer: Amanda Collinge
Not In My Name
2024 | ABC Compass | Producer/Director: Brietta Hague | Editor: Peter O’Donoghue | Executive Producer: Amanda Collinge
Gayrabia
2024 | ABC Compass | Director/Producer/Presenter: Patrick Abboud | Editor: Danielle Akayan | Director of Photography: Daniel Hartley-Allen | Executive Producer: Amanda Collinge
BEST SHORT-FORM DOCUMENTARY
MAHIKA KAI
2024 | GARUWA, Monster Children, Lake Wānaka | Director/producer: Kieran Mpetyane Satour (Gurundji/Malngin, Pertame Arrernte, Worimi & Baloch (Afghan)) | producers: Jamie Brewer, Gizelle Regan, and Ramona Telecican
Alofa
2024 | Broken Hill Films | Writer/Director/Producer: Rachel Lane | Director of Photography: Mathew Knight | Editor: Kenny Ang
Trailblazers
2024 | Savage Films, Milestone Films, LM Films | Writer/Director/Producers: Maggie Miles, Maggie Eudes | Producer: Lucy Maclaren
While We Still Have Time
2024 | Independent | Director: Ava Grimshaw-Hall | Producers: Jasper Caverly, Peta Lee Hitchens.
BEST AUDIO DOCUMENTARY
This Is Not A Game
2024 | BBC Studios, Audible | Creator: Marc Fennell.
The Palestine Laboratory Podcast
2024 | Drop Site | Key Creatives: Antony Loewenstein, Elle Marsh, Bethany Atkinson-Quinton
The Unspoken Story of Isabel Pepper
2024 | ABC Radio National Key Creatives: Fiona Pepper, Angela Grant, Michele Rayner.
BEST INTERACTIVE / IMMERSIVE DOCUMENTARY
Las Awichas
2024 | UNF, Kings College London | Film Futurist/Creative Technologist: Violeta Ayala | Interaction Design: Daniel Fallshaw | 3D Artist: Brian Condori Marza
Julaymba
2024 | Phoria | Director: Joseph Purdam | Executive Producer: Trent Clews-de Castella | Producer/Writer: Kirsty Burchill
Revival Roadshow
2025 | Independent | Directors/Producers: Luke Conroy, Anne Fehres