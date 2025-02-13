Celia Tait to receive AIDC Southern Light Award

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has announced the nominees for next month’s AIDC Awards while revealing Artemis Media co-founder and managing director Celia Tait as the winner of the second AIDC Southern Light Award for outstanding contribution to nonfiction screen, digital, and/or audio media.

Tait has more than two decades of experience as a writer, producer, director, and executive producer, during which she has helped deliver high-impact factual TV for domestic and international networks.

Her credits include The Dream House, Don’t Stop the Music, Maggie Beer’s Big Mission, Australia’s Health Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley, the first seven seasons of Who Do You Think You Are?, Saving Andrew Mallard, New Leash on Life, Storm in a Teacup, Every Family has a Secret, Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley, and Ningaloo Nyinggulu.

Tait said the $5,000 Southern Light Award was a “wonderful endorsement” of the Artemis team’s collective work, adding it would “energise” her for the next chapter.

“Thank you to all those talented screen practitioners who have worked closely with me over the years at Artemis, to create our distinctive brand of inclusive, high-impact, stand-out factual TV,” she said.

“And for their on-going support, and tenacity during the many challenging periods that we all face. It is such an exciting and fast-changing industry to work in and I remain passionately committed to it.”

AIDC CEO/creative director Natasha Gadd paid tribute to Tait and the AIDC Award nominees, noting the calibre of submission across all categories was “incredibly impressive”.

“AIDC is honoured to pay tribute to the extraordinary talent of nonfiction creators and projects for our fifth edition of the AIDC Awards,” she said.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to our AIDC 2025 pre-selection committees and juries for their time, expertise, and thoughtful consideration. And also a round of applause for Celia Tait on being awarded the 2025 Southern Light Award. Well earned and greatly deserved.”

The AIDC Awards will be held at the conclusion of the conference on March 5.

The full list of nominees for the 2025 AIDC Awards is as follows:

BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Left Write Hook

2024 | Sweetshop & Green | Director: Shannon Owen | Producers: Gal Greenspan, Alice Burgin, Rachel Forbes

Porcelain War

2024 | Songbird Studios in association with Imaginary Lane | Directors: Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev | Producers: Camilla Mazzaferro, Aniela Sidorska, Paula Dupré Pesmen and Olivia Ahnemann

Flathead

2024 | Portmanteau Pictures | Director: Jaydon Martin | Producer: Patrick McCabe

Welcome To Babel

2024 | Nirvana Films, Mayfan, Lichtblick Film | Director: James Bradley | Producer: Graeme Isaac | Editor: Karen Johnson

BEST DOCUMENTARY / FACTUAL SERIES

Megafauna: What Killed Australia’s Giants?

2024 | Catalyst, ABC |Director/writer/producer: Jeff Siberry | executive producer: Penny Palmer | series producer: Elle Gibbons

Stuff The British Stole Series 2

2024 | Wildbear Entertainment, Wooden Horse, Cream | Creator/writer/director/executive producer: Marc Fennell | producer: Alan Erson | executive producers: Richard Finlayson, Kate Harrison Karman

The Jury: Death on the Staircase

2024 | Northern Pictures | Director: Tosca Looby | Producer: Karina Holden

Ray Martin, The Last Goodbye

2024 | BBC Studios Productions Australia | Executive Producers: Sky Kinninmont, Deborah Spinocchia | Series Director: Benjamin Jones

BEST DOCUMENTARY / FACTUAL SINGLE

Tough Not Toxic

2024 | ABC Compass | Director: Matt Davis | Editor: Peter O’Donoghue | Executive Producer: Amanda Collinge

Not In My Name

2024 | ABC Compass | Producer/Director: Brietta Hague | Editor: Peter O’Donoghue | Executive Producer: Amanda Collinge

Gayrabia

2024 | ABC Compass | Director/Producer/Presenter: Patrick Abboud | Editor: Danielle Akayan | Director of Photography: Daniel Hartley-Allen | Executive Producer: Amanda Collinge

BEST SHORT-FORM DOCUMENTARY

MAHIKA KAI

2024 | GARUWA, Monster Children, Lake Wānaka | Director/producer: Kieran Mpetyane Satour (Gurundji/Malngin, Pertame Arrernte, Worimi & Baloch (Afghan)) | producers: Jamie Brewer, Gizelle Regan, and Ramona Telecican

Alofa

2024 | Broken Hill Films | Writer/Director/Producer: Rachel Lane | Director of Photography: Mathew Knight | Editor: Kenny Ang

Trailblazers

2024 | Savage Films, Milestone Films, LM Films | Writer/Director/Producers: Maggie Miles, Maggie Eudes | Producer: Lucy Maclaren

While We Still Have Time

2024 | Independent | Director: Ava Grimshaw-Hall | Producers: Jasper Caverly, Peta Lee Hitchens.

BEST AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

This Is Not A Game

2024 | BBC Studios, Audible | Creator: Marc Fennell.

The Palestine Laboratory Podcast

2024 | Drop Site | Key Creatives: Antony Loewenstein, Elle Marsh, Bethany Atkinson-Quinton

The Unspoken Story of Isabel Pepper

2024 | ABC Radio National Key Creatives: Fiona Pepper, Angela Grant, Michele Rayner.

BEST INTERACTIVE / IMMERSIVE DOCUMENTARY

Las Awichas

2024 | UNF, Kings College London | Film Futurist/Creative Technologist: Violeta Ayala | Interaction Design: Daniel Fallshaw | 3D Artist: Brian Condori Marza

Julaymba

2024 | Phoria | Director: Joseph Purdam | Executive Producer: Trent Clews-de Castella | Producer/Writer: Kirsty Burchill

Revival Roadshow

2025 | Independent | Directors/Producers: Luke Conroy, Anne Fehres