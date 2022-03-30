First Nations screen creatives in South Australia and the Northern Territory will have the opportunity to learn new skills in immersive storytelling as part of a new workshop launched under the Centralised cross-state initiative.

Presented through South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Screen Territory, Screen Australia’s First Nations Department, and AFTRS Indigenous, the Centralised Immersive Storytelling Lab 2022 will consist of 18 First Nations practitioners working in teams of three to produce a functioning prototype VR experience that could be shown as a proof of concept to future funders and investors.

VR specialists Tom Millen and Mark Atkin of UK team Crossover Labs will lead the six-day residential workshop from May 13-18 at the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios production facility and screen creative hub.

Based in London, Crossover Labs are known for curating high profile immersive exhibitions and industry conference programs around the world, including CPH:DOX, Copenhagen; EyeMyth, Mumbai; the Bergen International Film Festival; Global Health Film Festival, Barbican; Sheffield Doc/Fest, and Electric Dreams at the Adelaide Fringe (2020-2022). They also produced the BBC’s first original VR commission Easter Rising: Voice of a Rebel, as well as a series of cinematic musical documentaries that have been featured at MoMA in New York, and at London’s Royal Academy of Arts and The Barbican.

In a statement, Millen and Atkin said they were excited at the prospect of working with First Nations artists and storytellers to develop new virtual reality experiences.

“We are passionate about VR as delivering a strong sense of place, an emotional understanding and a sense of awe and wonder and we look forward to seeing how these artists will use these qualities to express their unique worldview and creative vision, while also forging a network of practitioners who can continue to collaborate in the years to come,” they said.

Screen Australia First Nations head Angela Bates said the lab reflected the agency’s ongoing commitment to foster the next generation of First Nations storytellers.

“We know there’s so much possibility for creating innovative screen content with these types of technologies and Screen Australia’s First Nations Department is excited to support this program which will allow creators to expand their skills in this space,” she said.

AFTRS First Nations and Outreach director Romaine Moreton said First Nations peoples’ participation in digital media was “fundamental to the future of media making in First Nations communities”.

“We are proud to be supporting this program, and to work alongside innovators in the digital media and cultural space to further strengthen First Nations peoples’ self-determination and storytelling autonomy,” she said.

The respective CEOs of SAFC and Screen Territory, Kate Croser and Jennie Hughes, also voiced their approval, with the pleased to have the chance to amplify South Australian First Nations voices and stories “on screen in all its forms”.

“We are pleased to once again work with our Centralised partners to present this innovative and exciting program that will support First Nations creatives to explore new ways of storytelling, and new technologies to share their perspectives and cultural viewpoints with audiences both locally and globally,” Croser said.

“We are also grateful for the philanthropic support of filmmaker and former SAFC board chair Peter Hanlon in presenting this program.”

Hughes agreed, reiterating the importance of the collaborative partnerships Centralised helped to create.

“Screen Territory is delighted to continue the collaboration with our Centralised founding partners to deliver this great new program for our First Nations screen creatives,” she said.

“Centralised facilitates opportunities for Northern Territory and South Australian First Nations filmmakers to collaborate and we are already seeing some exciting new projects being developed and new creative partnerships being forged.”

The Centralised Immersive Storytelling Lab will kick off with a free Immersive Storytelling Inspiration Day on May 13, featuring programs, interactive displays and talks, which will be open to all members of the South Australian screen sector. More details of this event will be released via the SAFC website closer to the date.

Find more information about how to apply for Centralised here.