The Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) has partnered with casting resource Showcast to create a dedicated platform to showcase Deaf and disabled performers.

Hosted on Showcast’s website, the database will be made available to casting directors, agents and producers, and include self-taped video footage of individual performers, as well as a headshots and CVs.

Performers who wish to submit their details simply need to log in to Showcast.

The database is an initiative of the CGA’s Inclusivity Committee, led by casting director Angela Heesom, and is designed to widen the pool from which casting directors and directors draw their talent.

“We really wanted to make a difference. Not only to showcase a vibrant and talented pool of Deaf and disabled artists, but to facilitate greater inclusion and equality of representation on our screens,” said Heesom.

“Stories told authentically are what audiences want to see, and our Inclusion Committee is really excited about this launch and already working on the next.”

Actor, filmmaker, and dancer Daniel Monks said as a disabled actor, the database was incredibly heartening.

“Inclusion and accessibility within our industry is a necessity, and I heartily encourage any interested Deaf and disabled performers to utilise this important initiative.”

CGA president Thea McLeod said the database was one of a series of CGA projects to support the equity and inclusion

“Together, we can highlight a breadth of Deaf and disabled performers to create further opportunities in TV, film and on the stage. We are very excited about the talented performers this initiative will lead us to.”