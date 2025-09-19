CGA, MEAA urge actors to show caution after allegations of inappropriate conduct against casting director

A year ago, actor Nic Alexander began receiving emails from a casting director following a self-tape audition.

Despite not progressing further in that audition, nor in any subsequent ones with them, she continued to receive correspondence that was framed in a way that suggested she had been singled out for her talent.

“At first, I’ll admit I felt a sense of excitement, like many actors would, believing that someone had recognised potential in me,” she told IF.

However, upon closer review, Alexander noticed the generic language of the emails.

Having come from a marketing background, the Flunk actress soon realised the messages were part of a mass mailing strategy designed to capitalise on the the hopes of vulnerable performers.

“I chose not to respond and simply deleted the messages,” she said.

“The emails continued on a fairly regular basis, and my approach remained the same: delete and move on.”

Nic Alexander.

Alexander’s experience is one of several similar instances that has led the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) and Media, Entertainment, and Arts Alliance (MEAA) to encourage actors to be diligent when going to auditions and casting workshops, in the wake of allegations a casting director has engaged in inappropriate conduct.

In a joint statement posted to social media on Thursday, the organisations said they had been advised of behaviour that included the mistreatment and exploitation of actors in an audition setting and the solicitation of actors to attend casting workshops through mechanisms such as wardrobe forms and rejection notices.

The statement goes on to note that the allegations have been made against a casting director who is not a member of the CGA and are being treated with the “utmost seriousness”, before offering guidance to actors who believe they have been mistreated in an audition setting, as well as the best ways to approach educational opportunities for professional development.

Having had several actor friends reach out to her for advice after receiving the same emails, and been made aware of others who had spent money with the same casting director, Alexander suspected the person she dealt with was the individual referenced in the statement.

“In my more than 20 years of professional experience, I have never encountered a casting director operating in this way,” she said.

“I fully appreciate that casting professionals, like all of us, seek to create sustainable careers and may explore additional revenue streams. However, in this case, the method was misleading and not ethically sound.”

She added receiving an unsolicited email asking for payment in exchange for opportunities should be an immediate red flag for performers.

“Typically, casting directors do not initiate direct contact unless you are freelance or have approached them yourself,” she said.

“And of course, the old adage still applies: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Read the full statement below.