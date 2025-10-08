‘Changing Track’ (Trailer)

Tristan Kenyon’s documentary Changing Track picks up in a velodrome on the other side of the world, where three Australian cyclists are about to chase a Paralympic dream that they could never have anticipated.

At age 27, Emily Petricola was in the grips of depression after a diagnosis of MS; teenager Korey Boddington lay in a coma after a motocross accident; and Kane Perris, born with Albinism, was suffering from the bitter effects of schoolyard bullying.

Later, forced to transcend their challenging situations, the trio discovers a powerful new ability in cycling, and a community that encourages them to focus on what they can do, rather than what they can’t. Now, with the Paralympics in reach, Petricola faces a cruel and progressive disease that threatens her future, Perris senses familiar anxieties creeping in through the pressures of tandem cycling, and Boddington trusts a motto that has guided him since the trauma of his youth.

Kenyon wrote, directed, and produced the film, an ARA Films production, working with his brother Timothy Kenyon, who served as writer, DOP, and producer, and executive producer Edward Federman.

Changing Track will screen across Australian theatres and multiplexes throughout November. Tristan and Timothy Kenyon, along with the film’s Paralympic athletes, will tour with Changing Track, appearing at Q&A events in major cities and territories. These screenings will culminate with special showings on December 3 to tie in with International Day of People Living with a Disability, followed by a national release through Screen Inc.