Charles Williams awarded 2025 Betty Roland Prize for ‘Inside’

Inside writer/director Charles Williams has followed up his AWGIE Award for Best Original Screenplay with the $30,000 Betty Roland Prize for scriptwriting at last night’s NSW Literary Awards.

Awarded annually, the prize is for a screenplay of a feature-length fiction film, the script of a documentary film, a play or documentary for radio, or a television program (whether fiction or non-fiction).

The prison-set drama beat out The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Episode 2), Heartbreak High (‘Boys Don’t Cry’), White Fever (‘Yu Chang, I’m Gonna Do You’), Better Man, Total Control (Season 3, Episode 5), and Went Up the Hill to be declared this year’s winner.

Inside stars newcomer Vincent Miller as Mel Blight, a young man transferred to a maximum-security adult jail who soon becomes entwined in a paternal triangle with Australia’s most despised criminal, Mark Shepard, brought to life by Cosmo Jarvis, and soon-to-be-paroled inmate Warren Murfett, played by Guy Pearce.

The film, produced by Marian Macgowan for Macgowan Films and Kate Glover for Never Sleep Pictures, had its world premiere at last year’s Melbourne International Film Festival before being released theatrically in February via Bonsai Films. It is also one of two Australian titles in the line-up for next month’s Tribeca Film Festival alongside Birthright.

The Betty Roland Prize judging panel of Katrina Irawati Graham (chair), Jenevieve Chang, and Richard Kuipers said Williams had crafted an “outstanding feature script that is both daring and brutal, driven by powerful characters and profound emotional truths”, resulting in a “nuanced take on the subgenre of prison drama”.

“The script casts an unflinching eye at the experience of incarceration, specifically through a patrilineal, intergenerational lens, exploring how inherited trauma manifests,” they said.

“It is firmly rooted in the emotional realities of its characters as they confront the harm they have caused, as well as their capacity — or lack thereof — to find redemption or navigate their way through the tangled thorns of their past.

“Especially noteworthy is the nuanced portrayal of dynamics and hierarchies within male groups through which Williams asks probing questions about the interplay of nature and nurture. At its heart, and in its conclusion, the script presents a heartbreaking, beautiful, and deeply compassionate reflection on the choices we make.”

Find the full list of winners from the 2025 NSW Literary Awards here.