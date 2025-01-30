Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm among ‘The Survivors’ as Netflix releases first images of new series

An ensemble cast including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers, Bridgerton season four lead Yerin Ha, and After The Party standout Robyn Malcolm will populate the fictional Tasmanian seaside town of Evelyn Bay in Netflix’s upcoming Jane Harper adaptation The Survivors.

Currently completing post-production in Victoria, the crime mystery will feature Vickers as Kieran Elliott, a young man whose life changed forever when three people died in the seaside town where he grew up.

Fifteen years later, Kieran and his young family return home and are confronted by the past when a young woman is killed. Desperate for answers, the Evelyn Bay community is forced to uncover the mysteries that continue to haunt them.

Robyn Malcolm as Verity in ‘The Survivors’. (Image: Netflix © 2025)

Malcolm and Damian Garvey play Kieran’s parents, Verity and Brian Elliot, with Ha playing Kieran’s friend Mia. They appear alongside Thom Green, George Mason, Jessica De Gouw, Miriama Smith, Johnny Carr, Martin Sacks, Julian Weeks, Shannon Berry, Catherine McClements, and Don Hany.

Matchbox Pictures and Universal International Studios-backed Tony Ayres Productions produced the series, which was shot in Hobart last year. Ayres served as showrunner and executive producing with Andrea Denholm, Matt Vitins, Cherie Nowlan, and Harper, while also writing with Belinda Chayko, Christian White, Peter Templeman, and Alberto Di Troia. Nowlan shared directing duties with Ben C Lucas and Andy Walker was producer.

VicScreen has supported the project through the Victorian Production Fund and with production support from Screen Tasmania. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will manage international sales.

As yet there is no air date for the series.