Charlize Theron, Eric Bana, Taron Egerton take on the elements in NSW for Baltasar Kormákur’s ‘Apex’

After investigating the Victorian wilderness in Force of Nature, Eric Bana will take on the terrain of NSW alongside international stars Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton as part of a new Netflix film that commences production today.

Helmed by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, Apex is believed to star Theron as a grieving woman who seeks solace in the wilderness, only to find herself ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a serial killer. It is not yet known what roles Egerton and Bana will play.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress will produce the project – written by Jeremy Robbins – along with Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix via their newly launched media company, Secret Menu. Also producing is Kormákur through his RVK productions; Ian Bryce through his Ian Bryce Productions; David Ready via Chernin Entertainment; and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping.

Baltasar Kormákur

Deadline reported last July that Theron was in final negotiations to star in the film, which Netflix had already bought based on the script. As per the publication, Egerton boarded the project towards the end of last year, with Bana the last of the trio to be added.

Production will take place across Sydney and Western Sydney with the support of Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund and the Federal Government’s location offset. According to the state agency, the film will contribute an estimated $56.5 million in expenditure to the state’s economy and create more than 460 local jobs.

As part of the collaboration, the Apex production team will work with Screen Careers to engage trainees and pair them with a dedicated supervisor across different departments, with additional oversight provided by heads of department. There will also be employment opportunities for local cast and crew, and those within hospitality, catering, security, and other on-set operations.

Kormákur said “no other country in the world” could have taken the place of Australia as the film’s primary location.

“The unrivaled landscape, studio facilities, and talented crews in New South Wales have been a boon to this production,” he said.

“I want to thank the people of NSW, the NSW Government, and The Australian Government’s Location Offset for all the support we’ve received in making this journey possible.”