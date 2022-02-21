Actors always remember their professional debuts but Charlotte Maggi may also have a hard time forgetting the second role of her career.

The young actress will go from riding dirt bikes in the centre of Australia for Brindle Films’ MaveriX to taking up residence in a colony at the edge of the galaxy as part of Zack Snyder’s Netflix sci-fi Rebel Moon.

Set to film in the US from May to November this year, the film is about a peaceful space province that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, prompting them to dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.

Snyder wrote the script alongside Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, and also produces with wife Deborah and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry Productions, along with Eric Newman for Grand Electric. Bergen Swanson, Grand Electric’s Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad are executive producing.

Maggi joins Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Sky Yang, and Sofia Boutella in the cast, with the Perth actress self-taping her audition from home, before being invited to a Zoom callback with Snyder and a US casting director, and being offered the role a week later.

‘Rebel Moon’ key art.

The 17-year-old, who graduated Year 12 last year, told IF her mind was “officially blown” by the experience.

“To be a part of such an ambitious, energetic project is an absolute honour,” she said.

The announcement comes less than a year after Maggi filmed her first screen role in Alice Springs, playing Angelique in the children’s series MaveriX.

Set to air on ABC ME later this year and on Netflix outside of Australia, the ten-part adventure drama follows a group of junior motocross riders that make up the first intake of the MaveriX Academy.

The series is produced by Brindle Films’ Rachel Clements and Trisha Morton-Thomas and is written by Sam Meikle, Fin Edquist, Michelle Offen, Kelly Schilling, and Sarinah Masukor.

Bernadette O’Mahony and Mary-Ellen Mullane executive produce, alongside creators Clements, Meikle, and Isaac Elliott, who also directs with Ian Watson and Geoff Bennett.

Maggi said being part of the project was “amazing on a number of levels”.

“First and foremost, I fell in love with Alice Springs – the geography is breathtaking and otherworldly,” she said.

“Everyone involved, including the local community, were so welcoming and supportive, so as a newcomer, I really couldn’t ask for more.

“I’m just dying to view the finished product, it’s going to be stunning and explosive in equal doses – can’t wait.”