Cheeky Little launches ‘Kangaroo Beach’ game

Animation studio Cheeky Little has made its first foray into games, having developed platformer Kangaroo Beach: Rescue Run in-house.

Aimed at ages four and up, the game is based on the company’s ABC preschool series by the same name and sees players race to achieve a high score by running and dodging obstacles like crabs, seagulls and sandcastles on the beach. Unlike the series which is 3D animated, it boasts a 2D, 8-bit aesthetic.

Rescue Run‘s concept, design, and all visual assets were developed by a two-person team at Cheeky Little, while the code and back-end work were completed by a contractor in Argentina. It was built in open-source game engine Godot, taking about 2-3 months from concept to completion.

A free version of the game is currently available via web browser, with a full app version to launch on Apple iOS and Android next month. The app version of the game has extended features such as an achievement system, new playable characters and a cosmetic shop to buy costumes, equipment and pets for the Kangaroo Beach characters.

Created by Tim Bain, Kangaroo Beach follows four cadets training to be lifesavers – Pounce (Harriet Hynes), Frizzy (Eliza Hynes), Neville (Jerra Wright-Smith) and Gemma (Millie Egerton).

The game is one of many IP extensions for the brand, which pick up on the water safety themes inherent in the TV series.

Surf Lifesaving Australia has been an investor in the TV series since season 2, and its online beach safety course for kids, Beach Passport, delivered with Qantas, is led by the show’s main characters. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation has also developed water safety-themed educational resources for teachers based on the messages and skills explored in the series.

Further, JPS Productions hosts craft villages and Kangaroo Beach cadet meet-and-greets in shopping centres, often featuring Surf Lifesaving Australia demonstrations for parents on water safety for preschoolers

More broadly, Kangaroo Beach also boasts a consumer product line including clothing, toys and water accessories.

Cheeky Little commercial director David Taylor tells IF the company has always had an “entertainment first” strategy; the hope being Kangaroo Beach‘s safety messages sink in naturally, wrapped in the fun of the storytelling.

That ethos continues in the game, with the hope play will act as a chance for parents, carers and educators to prompt conversations; you get extra lives by collecting water safety accessories like flotation devices.

“The good thing about a game is that, especially when it has a score, you want to come back and beat the score; we all know how addictive games can be if they’re fun enough to play. We’re hoping the game creates the opportunity for the brand to engage with kids and for these conversations around water safety to happen more frequently and for longer,” he says.

While 3D animation is expensive to produce, Taylor notes the game was relatively affordable. The hope is that revenue from the game, and other IP exploitation, will assist in raising finance for further seasons of the TV series or a potential feature film.