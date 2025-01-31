Chloé Hayden, Netflix lead AACTA Audience Choice nominations

Heartbreak High actress Chloé Hayden is a double finalist and Netflix titles have dominated the television category in this year’s AACTA Audience Choice Awards nominations.
Based on public votes, the fields for the six categories were announced today ahead of next week’s ceremony on the Gold Coast.
Hayden will vie for Favourite Australian Actress against Cate Blanchett, Celeste Barber, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Phoebe Tonkin. She is also up for Favourite Australian Digital Creator alongside Bridey Drake, Esmé Louise James, Indy Clinton, Jiny Maeng, Luke and Sassy Scott, Maddy Macrae, Olly Bowman
In the television category, local hopes Heartbreak High and Boy Swallows Universe will go up against Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Heartstopper, and Outer Banks.
Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, It Ends With Us, Moana 2, Twisters, and Wicked will battle it out for the film award.
The AACTA Audience Choice winners will be announced alongside the 2025 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group on Friday February 7 at HOTA on the Gold Coast.
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Film
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Inside Out 2
- It Ends With Us
- Moana 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite TV Show
- Boy Swallows Universe
- Bridgerton
- Emily in Paris
- Heartbreak High
- Heartstopper
- Outer Banks
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Actress
- Cate Blanchett
- Celeste Barber
- Chloé Hayden
- Margot Robbie
- Nicole Kidman
- Phoebe Tonkin
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Actor
- Chris Hemsworth
- Hugh Jackman
- Jacob Elordi
- Liam Hemsworth
- Travis Fimmel
- Will McDonald
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Media Personality
- Abbie Chatfield
- Dr Chris Brown
- Hamish Blake
- Jimmy Rees
- Robert Irwin
- Sophie Monk
AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Digital Creator
- Bridey Drake
- Chloé Hayden
- Esmé Louise James
- Indy Clinton
- Jiny Maeng
- Luke and Sassy Scott
- Maddy Macrae
- Olly Bowman