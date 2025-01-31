Chloé Hayden, Netflix lead AACTA Audience Choice nominations

Heartbreak High actress Chloé Hayden is a double finalist and Netflix titles have dominated the television category in this year’s AACTA Audience Choice Awards nominations.

Based on public votes, the fields for the six categories were announced today ahead of next week’s ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Hayden will vie for Favourite Australian Actress against Cate Blanchett, Celeste Barber, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Phoebe Tonkin. She is also up for Favourite Australian Digital Creator alongside Bridey Drake, Esmé Louise James, Indy Clinton, Jiny Maeng, Luke and Sassy Scott, Maddy Macrae, Olly Bowman

In the television category, local hopes Heartbreak High and Boy Swallows Universe will go up against Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Heartstopper, and Outer Banks.

Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, It Ends With Us, Moana 2, Twisters, and Wicked will battle it out for the film award.

The AACTA Audience Choice winners will be announced alongside the 2025 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group on Friday February 7 at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Film

Deadpool & Wolverine

Inside Out 2

It Ends With Us

Moana 2

Twisters

Wicked

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite TV Show

Boy Swallows Universe

Bridgerton

Emily in Paris

Heartbreak High

Heartstopper

Outer Banks

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Actress

Cate Blanchett

Celeste Barber

Chloé Hayden

Margot Robbie

Nicole Kidman

Phoebe Tonkin

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Actor

Chris Hemsworth

Hugh Jackman

Jacob Elordi

Liam Hemsworth

Travis Fimmel

Will McDonald

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Media Personality

Abbie Chatfield

Dr Chris Brown

Hamish Blake

Jimmy Rees

Robert Irwin

Sophie Monk

AACTA Audience Choice Award for Favourite Australian Digital Creator