‘Chopper’ (25th Anniversary Trailer)

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Chopper will be re-released cinemas next month with 13 minutes of bonus behind-the-scenes footage featuring star Eric Bana, director Andrew Dominik and the real Mark ‘Chopper’ Read.

Chopper was Dominik’s feature directorial debut and proved a breakout role for Bana, who had until that point was known predominantly for sketch comedy and playing Con Petropoulous in The Castle.

“Chopper was an incredibly unique and distinctive character. Getting the chance to play someone like him is rare. It’s always a treat if a film holds up over time, and I’m proud of its space in the Australian film landscape,” said Bana.

The cast also includes Vince Colosimo, Simon Lyndon, Kate Beahan, and David Field.

Chopper was produced by Michele Bennett of Pariah Productions, with the project also marking her first film Executive producers included Al Clark and Martin Fabinyi, while the late Michael Gudinski was co-producer.

The 25th anniversary re-release will be in cinemas from August 21 for a limited time via Mushroom.





