Christie has bolstered its Vive Audio line array cinema loudspeakers with the Duecanali and Quattrocanali amplifier platforms following an agreement with Powersoft.

Both amplifier systems feature switched-mode technology, Class-D design, industry standard speaker processing and high-power capabilities. Christie will continue to manufacture its range of Vive Audio speakers for cinema audio applications, including its LA Series and LS Series loudspeakers as well as its S Series subwoofers.

“We are committed to offering our partners the best performance, reliability and value with our Vive Audio range,” says Chris Connett, senior business development manager, Christie Vive Audio.

“Thanks to this new agreement with Powersoft, we can harness its expertise to boost our Vive Audio portfolio with these high-end amplifiers. Powersoft is a renowned leader in amplification technology and speaker processing with a rich history of innovation, and we are sure that our customers will be delighted with the performance of these amplifier platforms to drive their Vive Audio installations.”

The Duecanali and Quattrocanali amplifier platforms feature numerous developments including Smart Rail Management technology to help lower overall power consumption. The amplifiers allow for digital gain-attenuator control, remote on and off switches, and protections to prevent power spikes and short circuits. The models provide either 2- or 4-channel platforms, with power sharing, advanced network, third party integration capabilities, user-friendly configuration software, monitoring, control and Digital Signal Processing functionality.

“The proven reliability of our Duecanali and Quattrocanali amplifier platforms paired with the amazing sound quality, advanced speaker processing and ample output power, make them well-suited to drive Vive Audio’s advanced line array cinema loudspeakers,” says Luca Giorgi, Powersoft’s sales director.

“We believe that incorporating our amplifiers in Christie’s Vive Audio product line further consolidates Powersoft’s reputation in the cinema market.

Christie’s innovative Vive Audio product line is purposely built for the cinema environment, designed to unlock the full dynamic range of DCI digital cinema audio and supports leading formats such as Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, 7.1 and 5.1 surround sound. Christie Vive Audio feature ribbon driver technology and a unique line array design in a single compact cabinet.