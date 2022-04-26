Christie has used CinemaCon in Las Vegas to launch a range of new RGB pure laser and Xenon projectors for cinemas.

These include CP4425-RGB and CP4435-RGB, which deliver 26,000 DCI lumens and 35,000 DCI lumens, respectively, for bright content on screens up to 89-feet wide. Each uses Real|Laser illumination and is capable of providing over 50,000 hours of low maintenance performance.

The Christie CP2420-Xe and CP4420-Xe projectors feature Xenolite lamps for longer lamp life, and a lower total cost of ownership than previous Xenon-based projectors.

“Christie offers the widest range of solutions for cinemas, and we’re proud to expand our selection with the launch of four new projectors,” says Allan Fernandes, director, product management, Cinema, Christie.

“Our newest projectors are based on the latest CineLife+™ cinema processing electronics including advanced features which simplify the installation and operation of our products, while simultaneously optimizing image performance to unprecedented levels for exhibition and post-production. And with Real|Laser™ and Xenolite illumination technologies, cinemas can deliver an ever-improving immersive moviegoing experience.”

With CineLife+, the CP2420-Xe, CP4420-Xe, CP4425-RGB and CP4435-RGB projectors include advanced features such as integrated Electronic Color Convergence (ECC) for colour alignment and LiteLOC™ for maintaining brightness over time.

CineLife+ is compatible with select third-party IMBs, and has a wide range of inputs. ineLife+ RemoteUI can be used to securely control the projector via the web on all popular browsers, eliminating the need for a touch panel controller.

The new projectors are also compatible with Christie Mystique™ Cinema, an auto-calibration solution for single and multi-projector systems.