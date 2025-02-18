Christie Whelan Browne, Mark Samual Bonanno, Ali McGregor on the case with ‘Knee High Spies’ in Melbourne

Christie Whelan Browne, Aunty Donna’s Mark Samual Bonanno, and Ali McGregor have joined some fresh-faced newcomers in Melbourne for Werner Film Productions’ Knee High Spies.

Created by Tim Bain, the children’s series will use a mix of puppetry, VFX, and live-action performances to showcase the adventures of teddy bear Jeremy Buttons and his ragtag team of toy spies as they race the clock to save their human family from the mischievous schemes of Machiavellian pet guinea pig, Silver Paw.

Knee High Spies was one of four new ABC children’s programs announced as part of the Australian Children’s Content Summit last year alongside DO NOT WATCH THIS SHOW, Andrew the Big BIG Unicorn, and Flower & Flour.

Jack Jameson is directing, with Nicole Minchin producing. Bain wrote the series with Charlotte Rose Hamlyn and Alix Beane, while Ray Boseley is the script producer. Joanna Werner, Stuart Menzies, and Bernadette O’Mahony are executive producers. The series has major production investment from Screen Australia in association with the ABC and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, which is handling international sales. It was financed in association with VicScreen.

ABC acting head of Children and Family, Mary-Ellen Mullane, described Knee High Spies as a “wonderfully fresh action-comedy preschool show”.

“We love the way the team is playing with genre and form,” she said.

“Knee High Spies is a sophisticated, ambitious offering, bringing together one of the best teams working in preschool content production on the planet right now.”

Werner noted the series was her company’s “most technically ambitious production to date”

“Walk around suited puppets, hand puppets, stunt double toys, animatronics, action and VFX, this show has it all and at the heart of it are gorgeous characters who we hope our young audience will fall in love with,” she said.

“We have a brilliant cast and crew led by director Jack Jameson and producer Nicole Minchin, and together with the ABC, ACTF, Screen Australia, and VicScreen we can’t wait for everyone to see the series.”

ACTF head of content Bernadette O’Mahony said the foundation had been hooked from Bain’s first pitch.

“It was original, relatable, clever, and funny,” she said.

“Kids around the world are going to love Jeremy, Silver Paw, and their friends as they have their own adventures in the family home, right under the noses of their young owners.”