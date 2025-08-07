Christopher Nelius’ ‘Whistle’ set for world premiere at TIFF

Christopher Nelius’ latest doco, Whistle, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival announced its Docs strand overnight, with the film one of 23 from 18 countries due to screen.

Whistle follows an eccentric group of international whistlers, including Australia’s Molly Lewis, as they descend on Hollywood to compete in the Masters of Musical Whistling competition.

It’s Nelius’ second time at TIFF, after his AACTA-winning Storm Surfers 3D screened in 2012.

The director tells IF he couldn’t think of a better launchpad, believing Whistle’s humour and heart should resonate with Canadian audiences. Some of the key subjects from the film will attend the screening, and afterwards, they’ll head to a bar to put on a whistling gig.

With a background as a musician, Nelius had always wanted to make a music film, though admits he never expected it would be about whistling. The project came to him via the team at Songbird Studios, many of whom he’d worked with on 2021’s Girls Can’t Surf, and he was quickly drawn in by the charm and skill of its characters.

“I saw a really original documentary. Something that was fun, as well as being musical. Not too earnest, although there’s a lot of heart in the film,” he says.

Ostensibly a competition film like 2002’s Spellbound, which followed a US national spelling bee, Whistle also goes behind the scenes of the whistling competition itself, following its producer Carole Anne Kaufman. Despite having no prize money, it becomes “unexpectedly high stakes”.

“It just means so much to these guys,” Nelius says.

“Whenever I tell anyone about the film, they laugh. It’s about the world championships of musical whistling, and they’re like, that’s funny and a novelty. And it is, it’s a really funny film; I keep saying it’s like a Christopher Guest mockumentary, except it’s a documentary.

“But what I discovered was just how incredible some of the whistling is, and what a legitimate instrument it is. It’s just something that society shuns. You’re going to hear whistling in there that blows you away – no pun intended.”

Whistle is produced by Camilla Mazzaferro, nominated for Best Documentary Feature at this year’s Academy Awards for Porcelain War, Alan Hicks, Luke Mazzaferro, Louise Smith and Casey Ventura.

Nelius wrote the film alongside Hicks, with Paula DuPré Pesmen and Luke Mazzaferro co-writers. Kathryn Milliss is the cinematographer, Haydn Walker the composer and Matias Bolla and Johanna Scott the editors, with additional editing by Scott Walmsley.

‘Whistle’.

“I can’t wait for people to discover these truly extraordinary musicians, especially our very own Australian whistler, Molly Lewis. She is one of our coolest exports and if she is not on your radar already, she should be,” Camilla Mazzaferro tells IF.

“This film is joyful, it’s funny and feels like the kind of story audiences are craving right now. We are so excited to share it with the world at TIFF 50 for the world premiere.”

Other work from Australians bound for Toronto this year includes Baz Luhrmann’s EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, an Australian/US co-production, and Aussie director David Michôd’s Christy, a US film that stars Sydney Sweeney as boxing champion Christy Martin. From across the ditch, Taratoa Stappard’s debut feature, Mārama, a Māori gothic thriller set in Victorian England, will screen in the Discovery strand.

Madman Entertainment is Whistle‘s ANZ distributor, while CAA is handling international sales.