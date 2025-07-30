CinefestOZ announces CineConnect industry program featuring Stan, Paramount+, BBC, Minderoo, ACTF

This year’s CinefestOZ will feature a new industry program designed to connect filmmakers one-on-one with executives from some of the country’s prominent streamers, broadcasters, and practitioners.

Expressions of Interest are now open for CineConnect, supported by the Western Australian Government and Minderoo Pictures, which will take place on September 4-5 in Busselton as part of the festival’s industry program.

Confirmed attendees include ABC head of screen Alex Baldwin, Stan Originals commissioning editor Donna Chang, BBC Studios Australia development executive Mike Jones, Easy Tiger head of factual Nel Minchin, Paramount ANZ head of scripted and comedy Sophia Mogford, and Australian Children’s Television Foundation head of content Bernadette O’Mahony, as well as Minderoo Pictures executive director Malinda Wink and investment manager Amanda Clarke.

They will be matched with emerging, mid, and experienced participants based on the EOIs, with places limited.

CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said that the idea behind CineConnect was to build on CinefestOZ’s role in WA as a connector of industry.

“Western Australia’s distance from the east coast of Australia means that local filmmakers often find it challenging to meet and develop relationships with leading screen business executives and innovators,” she said.

“The aim of CineConnect is to create a space for meaningful connections and provide our industry with the opportunity to more easily showcase their projects and talent, and help to grow the capacity of Western Australia’s screen industry.”

To be eligible, filmmakers must be a CinefestOZ Film Festival Industry Passholder and submit their EOI by August 15.

Industry Passes can be purchased online at the CinefestOZ website. The full Industry Program will be released in the next couple of weeks ahead of the festival, which takes place from August 30 to September 7.