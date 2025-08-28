CinefestOZ unveils short film competition finalists

Writer/director Leela Varghese, director/actor Michala Banas, and actors Susie Porter and Sean Keenan have been recognised in the list of this year’s CinefestOZ Short Film Competition finalists, announced ahead of this year’s Short Film Awards next week.

More than 250 entries were received from filmmakers across Australia for the competition, with 51 films screening as part of the Short Film Program. An independent jury of industry professionals, including Courtney Mulvay, Zak Hilditch, Nicholas Clifford, Merlin Eden, Karla Hart, Shane McNeil, and Celia Tate, selected 30 finalists from the field.

Varghese’s SXSW-winning I’m the Most Racist Person I Know will contest the Best Short Film Prize alongside Isaac Brown’s Help! Everything is Fine, Banas and Finegan Sampson’s Packed Away, Benjamin Ryan’s No Feedback, and Russell Wyatt Roberts’ Passing Signals.

Author, youth worker, and actor Brooke Blurton, whose debut film It Will Find You is screening as part of the Official Program, will host this year’s awards, which include a showcase of the Best Short Film Finalists.

CinefestOZ CEO Cassandra Jordan said this year’s short film program had been the festival’s biggest to date.

‘Packed Away’

“We’re thrilled that there are so many filmmakers working and sharing their stories, as it means festival goers have such a fantastic selection of films to watch at the festival,” she said.

“Narrowing down our finalists, however, has been an enjoyable challenge.

“Many of our short filmmakers are also travelling to CinefestOZ to see their films on the big screen, with some participating in Q&As at the end of each Short Film Set, so we are expecting lots of interaction and conversation at these events as well as at the Short Film Awards.”

The Short Film Awards will be held on Thursday, September 4, at 6pm at Margaret River HEART – Nala Bardip Mia. Cash prizes are up for grabs in three of the seven categories, including Best Short Film ($5000), Best Indigenous Short Film ($2500) and the Cinewest Best WA Short Film ($2500).

Nominees for the 6 remaining categories are as follows:

CineWest Best WA Film – E Mum; She Kinda Liked The Beach; Burst; Mia

Best Director – Michala Banas & Finegan Sampson – Packed Away; Joseph Chebatte – Dependent; Isaac Brown – Help! Everything is Fine; Darwin Schulze – Bluebird

Best Performance – Susie Porter in Help! Everything is Fine; Michala Bana in Packed Away; William Todder in SoundBoy; Joel Drabble in Granite Highway

Best Screenwriting – E Mum; Cordelia, Daughter of the Sea; Hero; Set Menu

Best Indigenous – Anangu Way; Ornmol; Re-Imagining Our Futures: Birthing; Wadjemup Wirin Bidi

Best Animation (in partnership with WAnimate) – Set Sail: To the Westward Star; Lori; Drawn in the West



