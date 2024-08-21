CinefestOZ, WIFT Australia announce participants for Writers’ Retreat

What it means to develop an intense fascination with a local octopus and the dangerous repercussions of method acting are among the subjects that will be explored in Busselton next month as part of CinefestOZ and WIFT Australia’s Writers’ Retreat.

The third iteration of the West-Australian-based creative writing incubator will welcome Victoria’s Danielle Stamoulos, Tasmania’s Lynn Reed, and West Australians Hayley Reeve and Yasmin Kassim for the opportunity to work on their chosen scripted project, before taking advantage of the festival’s extensive network of industry contacts.

Stamoulos will focus on her online series Curse of the Virgin, about Greek Orthodox Maria and her bestie Zimbabwean-Australian Zai, who cast a banishment spell to harness their inner confident energies, rid their problems with shame, purity anxiety, and help Maria break her frustrating curse of still being a virgin.

There is also a supernatural element to Kassim’s feature Ghost Writer, which follows stand-up comedian Zara as she is visited by her dead grandmother while on tour, going to receive guidance on overcoming her shame and finding her funny.

In Reed’s The Octopus and I, a young woman develops an intense fascination with the local Tasman Peninsula octopus after a traumatic accident, leading to a new sense of belonging in her community and connection to the wonders of the natural world.

Rounding out the projects is Reeve’s thriller feature film Method, which explores the dangerous repercussions of method acting via West End sensation Josephine, who finds the lines between reality and imagination start to blur after taking on a new role.

With a renewed focus on advanced scripted projects, CinefestOZ Film Festival CEO Cassandra Jordan said the program aimed to develop new screen products that could one day premiere at the festival

“We are thrilled to be working with these outstanding writers and with WIFT Australia on developing the next generation of Australian writing talent,” she said.

“Providing a platform for new voices to be heard is exactly what Cinefest exists for and we look forward to seeing the retreat significantly enhance these projects”

The CinefestOZ and WIFT Australia’s Writers’ Retreat will take place September 1-4.

The CinefestOZ Film Festival will occur from August 31 – September 8 in Western Australia’s south west.