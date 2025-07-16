CinefestOZ, WIFT Australia partner with Minderoo Pictures for Writers’ Retreat

Applications are now open for CinefestOZ and WIFT Australia’s Writers’ Retreat, which has partnered with Minderoo Pictures to deliver an expanded program.

Now in its fourth year, the retreat offers four screenwriters the opportunity to develop a scripted drama project via one-on-one mentorship, expert guidance, and industry networking, all set against the backdrop of the CinefestOZ Film Festival in Busselton, Western Australia.

As part of the new partnership with Minderoo Pictures, the social impact film division of the Minderoo Foundation, they can now access support beyond the festival through a three-month post-retreat milestone review, which is designed to ensure continued momentum and accountability for each project.

The selected creatives will also benefit from the experience of new program mentor Shay Spencer, who joined Samantha Strauss and See-Saw Films’ joint venture production company, Picking Scabs, as an executive producer earlier this year from Jungle Entertainment, where she was head of drama.

Her credits include Sunny Nights, He Had It Coming, Wakefield, Wentworth, and Picnic at Hanging Rock. She also served on a shadow board at Fremantle, advising on creative and innovative business approaches.

Program manager and WIFT Australia board director Maya Kavanagh paid tribute to Minderoo Pictures for helping secure Spencer’s services, noting that the new partnership reinforced the importance of “backing bold new storytelling voices in Australian screen culture”.

“Creating protected time and space for female and gender-diverse writers to focus deeply on their craft is vital to building a more inclusive and dynamic cultural landscape,” she said.

“WIFT is excited to expand the retreat’s ability to nurture writers whose stories deserve to be seen and heard.”

Minderoo Pictures executive director Malinda Wink said WIFT’s programs were instrumental in “removing the barriers for women and gender-diverse creatives to tell their stories, creating space for the authentic, transformative content that can reshape our world”.

“Minderoo Pictures is proud to support WIFT and their efforts to champion the careers of women and gender-diverse creatives across the screen industry,” she said.

CinefestOZ Film Festival CEO Cassandra Jordan said the “unique and vital” program also affirmed the festival’s commitment to supporting screenwriters at the early stages of development.

“To host the development of these stories in the lead-up to our festival – and to imagine that they may one day premiere on our screens – is incredibly special,” she said.

Applications close 5pm AWST on Friday, August 1. Find more details here.