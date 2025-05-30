Cineflares Lens Lab completes profiling of 100 lens sets, adds new tools

Cinematographer Markus Förderer’s interactive lens flare library, Cineflares Lens Lab, has completed profiling 100 of the industry’s top lens families.

Launched in 2024, the test library of professional cine lenses – from vintage to modern – compares lens flare characteristics at different T-stops, in a controlled environment.

Cineflares has also added offers a broadened range of tools to help cinematographers and filmmakers make informed optics comparisons.

The “Scene Preview Tool” allows filmmakers to conduct virtual tests in daylight, interior, and night scenes, comparing lenses in realistic environments. It provides a controlled and photometrically accurate representation of lens behavior in scenarios where the logistics of testing hundreds of lenses would not otherwise be practical.

The library has also expanded beyond flares to also include critical lens characteristics such as distortion and bokeh for new lenses added to the database.

With the advanced “Search”, users can quickly find lenses based on optical attributes such as flare color or distortion, as well as looking up the lenses used in notable films.

To celebrate the 100 lens sets milestone Cineflares is offering a 15 per cent discount to new and returning users, valid until July 31, 2025. To activate the discount coupon users can input code FLARE15 when signing up.