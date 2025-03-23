‘Claire Hooper’s House of Games’ (First Look)

Claire Hooper’s House of Games is a play-along-at-home quiz show that will see four celebrity players battle it out each week to test their skills in an entertaining series of trivia-based puzzles, riddles, and brain teasers.

Each Monday to Friday night, four competing celebrities will back it up as the comedian dishes out a different mix of games designed to fuel the celebrity players’ competitiveness and test their mental prowess.

Stepping up to the podium are Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm, television personality Jamie Durie, celebrity cook Julie Goodwin, ABC presenters Costa Georgiadis and Zan Rowe, actor and performer Eddie Perfect, and comedians Lizzy Hoo, Rhys Nicholson, Nazeem Hussain and Geraldine Hickey.

Endemol Shine Australia produced the series, which is based on a format created by Remarkable Entertainment and represented globally by Banijay Entertainment.

Claire Hooper’s House of Games will premiere on Monday, April 21 at 6.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.