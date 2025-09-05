Climate Story Lab Australia sparks 100 pledges of support for seven documentary projects

The inaugural Climate Story Lab Australia saw over 100 financial and in-kind pledges made in support of seven documentary projects and their social impact campaigns, including four feature films, one series and two podcasts.

Held August 26–28 at Artspace Sydney, the event – run by Documentary Australia and Doc Society – convened the climate and documentary sectors to bolster existing projects, workshop priorities for the next wave of climate stories, and spark new partnerships.

The projects presented included Jordan Giusti’s Sustainable Future Award-winning feature documentary Floodland; Genevieve Grieves’ documentary podcast Connected to Country; Maya Newell’s feature documentary Testimony; Karla Hart’s documentary series Saltwater Cowboys of Shark Bay; Kellie Riordan’s 8-part narrative documentary podcast The Electric Postcode; Yale MacGillivray’s feature documentary Moblands, and feature documentary Confidential Gas Project (working title).

Shark Island Foundation announced a $25,000 outreach grant for Floodland; Regen Studios pledged a free impact consultation for each of the projects, and a major climate organisation offered to convene a new working group for documentary storytellers and the climate movement. Individuals offered a free Blue Zone badge to COP30, and introductions to key stakeholders such as UN special rapporteurs and COP31 programming teams.



Experts in media and entertainment law, whistleblower protections and strategic lawsuits against public participation offered pro-bono legal advice. Key philanthropists offered to introduce the projects to major environmental giving networks.

Climate experts pledged to provide rough-cut feedback and help develop impact and education resources; academics offered to integrate the documentaries into teaching and connect them with research; and major climate organisations and networks committed to supporting audience pathways through screenings and campaigns.

“I was blown away by the energy and generosity shown by the 100 participants in the lab – both to the documentary projects presenting, and the goal to boost collaboration across our interdisciplinary group,” said Documentary Australia impact director and initiative lead Stephanie King.

“A number of guests have shared that the lab was a transformative experience, and I look forward to seeing how the seeds sown will go on to benefit climate storytelling, the broader climate movement and the documentary sector.”

Doc Society director of special projects and initiative lead Hollie Fifer added: “The generosity in the room exceeded our expectations. We’re so grateful to all those who participated, both from the documentary sector and the climate movement.

“We will also be collating all the strategic advice gained over the three days to share back what climate stories Australia needs in the immediate future, ideas for reaching new audiences and the innovations needed to get there.”

Speakers included Torres Strait Island Elder and climate advocate Aunty McRose Elu and other campaigners and filmmakers, with actress Yael Stone and Kulkalaig woman and climate advocate Tishiko King serving as MCs.

A detailed report with key recommendations for the climate and documentary sectors is expected soon.