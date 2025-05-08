‘Cold Chisel: The Big Five-O’ (Trailer)

Beyond Productions’ feature documentary Cold Chisel: The Big Five-O premieres on Seven and 7plus this Sunday 8pm.

Filmed on a blistering night at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, the documentary captures the energy of the band’s recent Big Five-0 tour, seen by more than 250,000 people across the country.

It also offers exclusive interviews, archive footage and rare photographs from the band, exploring the lasting impact of Cold Chisel, and uncovering why their music continues to mean so much to so many.

Cold Chisel: The Big Five-O is written and produced by Paul Clarke, whose credits also include John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line and Blood and Thunder.

Andrew Lord is the director, with other producers Frank Chidiac and Susanne Morrison. Fiona Hewish is the line producer, with Mikael Borglund and Robert Hambling executive producers.