Colin Budds’ ‘Her Aussie Romance’ sets Melbourne backdrop with Mallory Jansen, Ryan Corr, Dannii Minogue

After a string of Queensland productions, Jaggi Entertainment has made its way to Melbourne to produce Her Aussie Romance, a new romantic comedy from Colin Budds starring Mallory Jansen and Ryan Corr.

Jansen, who wrote the screenplay, steps into the role of Georgie, a driven New York-based travel journalist who travels to Australia on assignment, only to find her meticulously planned trip upended by Zach (Corr), a former AFL star finding his footing beyond the football field whose easy-going charm and local knowledge encourage her to slow down and embrace life’s unexpected turns. The cast also includes Gyton Grantley, Alinta Chidzey, Jessica Clarke, and Dannii Minogue.

Production has begun in Melbourne and its surrounds with the support of VicScreen. The film will be distributed in Australia through Jaggi Entertainment Distribution and internationally through Hallmark Media. It is set to premiere in the United States in 2026 on Hallmark Channel. The production is also being supported through Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive.

Jansen, an executive producer on the film, said Melbourne holds “a very special place” in her heart, having grown up in the city.

“I wrote this film as a way of showing off our gorgeous city,” she said.

“It’s the perfect backdrop for Georgie’s journey, and I’m excited for audiences to experience the city I love, just the way we have while in production.”

Jaggi Entertainment founder and CEO Steve Jaggi, who is producing with Kylie Pascoe, said Victoria’s capital was the perfect setting for the story.

“Its blend of cosmopolitan energy, laneways, AFL and nearby natural beauty is a character in itself, and we’re excited to showcase it on screen for global audiences too,” he said.

Pascoe, a Victorian-based producer, said she was especially proud to be filming in her home city.

“This project celebrates the incredible talent, creativity, and landscapes that make Victoria such a unique place to tell stories from.”