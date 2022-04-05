Regional To Global Screen Forum (26-28 May 2022) is a three-day event featuring some of the most accomplished screen industry professionals and decision-makers in Australia and overseas.

The 3-day Regional To Global Screen Forum will feature a packed program of interactive panel sessions, case studies, in-focus presentations, industry roundtables, career mentoring and pitch opportunities that will be held in person and streamed online (using an interactive hybrid event platform), making the event accessible to delegates from all across the country. Taking place at the Lennox Head Cultural Centre in the beautiful Northern Rivers, it will provide unique opportunities for regional screen practitioners to connect with an impressive array of domestic and global decision-makers and industry influencers.

The event has a broad canvas, with sessions aimed primarily at producers, directors and writers with global aspirations (especially those who are regionally based), in addition to providing fantastic networking opportunities and knowledge for those working more widely in the regional screen industry, including below-the-line crew.

This is an event for anyone wanting to gain insight into the opportunities and issues facing the screen industry, and practical advice and steers about making the most of opportunities both in Australia and globally. There will be a great mix of sessions for both early-career practitioners and newcomers to the industry (including a New Kids On The Block program for first-timers to the event, new this year!) and for more seasoned practitioners looking to further their knowledge and contacts, with plenty on offer across the three days for both ends of the career spectrum.

The Regional To Global Screen Forum has already gained a reputation as being the “friendly” conference, with sessions and activities designed to be interactive and hands-on wherever possible rather than simply exercises in listening to panels and “experts”. In addition to the main program on each of the three days, there will be social networking events and hub spaces where attendees can come together informally to exchange ideas, find team members and/or crew for their projects, and feel part of a thriving regional Australia filmmaking community.

Head to the Screenworks website for more information about speakers, program and ticket prices.

Screenworks Website: https://screenworks.com.au/

Screenworks Phone: 02 6681 1188

Lennox Head Cultural Centre

1 Mackney Lane, Lennox Head NSW 2478

Event Webpage – https://screenworks.glueup.com/event/regional-to-global-screen-forum-2022-49243/