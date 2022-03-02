Suppliers of radio communications to the film industry for over 10 years. Roar Communications ensures your crew stays connected behind the scenes, anywhere, anytime.

Founded in 2003, Roar Communications is a trusted boutique consultancy with over 10 years’ experience supplying communication solutions to the film industry in Australia. We have worked closely with a vast and diverse range of production companies throughout the country, providing tailored communication solutions to ensure their behind-the-scenes teams stay connected on set at all times.

From major events to retail & hospitality to the film industry, our broad range of clients have trusted us to provide solutions to connect their busy teams when it matters most.

We offer flexible plans and a wide range of products to expertly serve both short- and long-term radio rental requirements to meet your project’s specific needs.

Our years of experience working on ads, television series and films means we are able to efficiently provide cost-effective and personalised solutions for projects of all sizes across many and varied locations.

In partnering with Roar Communications for your radio rental requirements, you can expect a dedicated personalised service, dependable products, wide range of accessories and a high level of support.

Company contact details



Email: enquiries@roarcommunications.com.au

Phone: 1800 261 633

Website: https://roarcommunications.com.au/