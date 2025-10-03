Cooke launches Panchro 65/i for large-format cinematography

Cooke Optics has unveiled Panchro 65/i, a new lens series designed for 65mm and larger-format cinematography.

The company has engineered the Panchro 65/i to bring the look of its classic Panchro line to modern large-format cameras. The lenses preserve the signature character of the originals while covering a larger image circle, making them suitable for today’s 65mm digital cinema cameras.

Panchro 65/i series includes six focal lengths: 30mm, 40mm, 55mm, 75mm, 100mm and 152mm.

All lenses have a minimum T-stop of T22. The 55mm, 75mm and 100mm have a fast maximum T-stop of T2.5 while the 30mm and 40mm offer T2.8 and 152mm T2.9.



Shipping for Panchro 65/i will begin in November 2025. They are priced at $US23,000.