Cracking the code: What STUDIOCANAL looks for in Australian film projects

Australian filmmakers looking to tap into the global distribution might of STUDIOCANAL should focus on developing projects backed by experienced creative teams with clear audience appeal and realistic budgets, according to the company’s local executives.

In a wide-ranging discussion at a recent Screen NSW Power Lunch session, STUDIOCANAL’s head of production and development in Australia, Marcus Gillezeau, and head of sales and acquisitions, Greg Denning, outlined the key factors they consider when evaluating potential ...