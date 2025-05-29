Create NSW announces largest cohort yet for Createability program

The ABC, SBS, Community Broadcasting Association of Australia, and production company Drama Queen are among the organisations that will take on interns as part of the NSW Government’s Createability program.

Delivered through Create NSW, Sound NSW, and Screen NSW, the initiative is designed to open doors for creative practitioners with disability or who are d/Deaf by facilitating paid internships in hands-on roles with leading arts, screen, music, and cultural workplaces.

Twelve interns will complete placements across 11 host organisations this year, marking the largest cohort to date.

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth said stronger participation, representation, and diversity in the screen industry ensured genuine inclusion and allowed more untold stories to see the light of day.

“Right from the start, the NSW screen industry has embraced this groundbreaking program,” she said.

“Our host organisations find the program to be rewarding, and many return year after year. We’re pleased to see so many doors open into the screen sector through the internships.”

Veronica Milsom, Annidette Puni, Liz Martin, Inez Playford, and Danielle McCarthy.

The most recent economic study of professional artists in Australia (Throsby and Petetskaya 2024) found that 16 per cent of professional artists live with disability, and artists with disability experience unemployment at greater rates than artists without disability.

Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin said the Createability Internship Program, now the model for a national pilot scheme,

was going from strength to strength in helping participants build networks and skills to pursue long-term professional careers.

“The success of the Createability Internship Program can be attributed to the wonderful host organisations who openly embrace the opportunity and the fantastic interns who bring so much passion and talent,” she said.

“I look forward to seeing this year’s interns make their mark in their chosen fields.”

The 2025 Createability program interns and host organisations are as follows.