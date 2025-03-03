‘Creative Types with Virginia Trioli’ (First Look)

Virginia Trioli is back on the road for Creative Types with Virginia Trioli next month, travelling the country to examine the creative process distinctive and prolific artists and performers.

Over six half-hour episodes, she meets Mad Max director George Miller, singer Kate Ceberano, musician Richard Tognetti, performer Tim Minchin, visual artist Tony Albert, and pioneering fashion designer Jenny Kee.

Working behind the scenes are executive producer Jaya Balendra, DOP Aaron Smith, directors Jane Manning and Sophie Wiesner, and ABC head of arts, music, and events Kath Earle.

Creative Types with Virginia Trioli premieres Tuesday, April 1 at 8.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.