Creative Workplaces and Screen Well to deliver free psychosocial safety training

Creative Workplaces and Screen Well have partnered to deliver free psychosocial safety training for the screen industry.

The tailored training is designed to help businesses, producers and managers such as HODs better understand their legal obligations and how to support psychologically safe workplaces.

jIt was developed in response to recent changes to workplace health and safety laws, offering guidance on how to identify and manage psychosocial hazards and risks. These may include things such as job demand, poor support, bullying and harassment, lack of role clarity, traumatic events and material, and remote or isolated work. Some hazards may not pose a risk on their own, but do in combination, or only when severe.

The initiative will provide free access to the training for 300 participants. It takes around 40-60 minutes to complete, and you can register your interest here.

“At Creative Workplaces, we know that good mental health and a safe and respectful culture are essential foundations of a thriving screen industry. This partnership helps make legal obligations more accessible and meaningful and we’re proud to support such initiatives,” said Creative Workplaces director Kate Schaffner.

Screen Well managing partner Jonathon Dutton added: “Legislation can be difficult to make sense of, so we’ve designed this course to be practical from a screen industry perspective. We’ve also highlighted some of the common hazards and risks we know exist in all screen workplaces, so businesses and those who manage people can really tune into how we can mitigate the risk of harm.”