Creature NFX Workshop can build anything and have 35 years of experience, projects and multiple international awards to prove it.

Creature NFX Workshop can build anything and have 35 years of experience, projects and multiple international awards to prove it.

Company director / owner Paul Trefry established the company in 1987, with a passion for model making and animatronics, and is still today

‘on the tools’.

This dedication and experience are undeniable and has earned Creature Nfx Workshop an international reputation for quality workmanship and the reliability to deliver clients the best job with the best service on time without any stress .

Specialising in animatronics, creature & animal costumes, prop & model making, puppets & puppeteering; their clientele extends around the globe and across the arts from Film, Print & TV, to live productions and museum exhibitions.

In an industry where you are only ever as good as your last job, Creature Nfx Workshop continues to grow, develop and push creative boundaries.

Trefry, however, hasn’t outgrown the ability to enjoy and still be excited by his craft.

And while all work is guaranteed, so is the creative licence to always have fun on the job.

So, if you have a project, an idea or a brief that you want to bring to life, above and beyond your creative expectations, Creative Nfx Workshop will never disappoint.

Creature nfx Workshop Pty Ltd

www.cfxworkshop.com

Paul@cfxworkshop.com

Ph, +61295600454

Mobile 0412602979