‘Crime Night!’ (First Look)

Produced by Dreamchaser and Maverick Entertainment, Crime Night! features a panel of criminologists and comedians dissecting famous cases, before using the science behind the crimes to examine other aspects of life.

Each week, Julia Zemiro is joined by expert criminologists Professor Danielle Reynald and Dr David Bartlett, alongside a rotating panel of Australia’s sharpest comedians, to unpack a different area of crime and criminology. Special guests include Celia Pacquola, Mel Buttle, Claire Hooper, Rhys Nicholson, Susie Youssef, Nick Cody, Ryan Shelton, Lizzy Hoo, Alexei Toliopoulos, and Steph Tisdell.

Each episode features a unique Experiment of the Week, where panellists or the studio audience become unwitting accomplices in testing long-held assumptions about criminal behaviour. Adding to the mix is comedy sensation, Lou Wall, who delivers their own analysis on a quirky criminal curiosity tied to the week’s theme.

Zemiro is executive producing for Maverick alongside David Forster and Frank Bruzzese, with Carl Fennessy and Monique Keller executive producing for Deamchaser. ABC executive producer Michiko Smith and ABC head of entertainment, Rachel Millar, are also part of the creative team.

Crime Night! premieres on Wednesday, November 5 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.