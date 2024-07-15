‘Critical Incident’ (Trailer)

Matchbox Pictures’ psychological crime drama Critical Incident picks up with Senior Constable Zilifcar ‘Zil’ Ahmed (Akshay Khanna) on patrol for a teenage suspect, leading to the pursuit Dalia (Zoë Boe), during which a bystander is critically injured.

Zil’s world comes crashing down when he discovers Dalia is not the perpetrator.

The immense guilt over the bystander’s injuries, coupled with the pressure of the critical incident investigation and the public scrutiny, creates an unbearable burden for Zil. Encouraged by his brothers in blue, Zil becomes obsessed with pinning something on Dalia.

The cast also includes Roxie Mohebbi, Hunter Page-Lochard, Jai Waetford, Jackson Heywood, and Zindzi Okenyo, with Simone Kessell and Erik Thomson.

Created and written by Sarah Bassiuoni alongside writers Ruth Underwood, Hannah Fitzpatrick, and Natasha Henry, the Stan Original series is directed by Neil Sharma and Daniel Nettheim.

Bree-Anne Sykes produced the series, with Sheila Jayadev and Debbie Lee executive producing for Matchbox Pictures, and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan.

There was major production investment from Screen Australia and Stan and financial support from Screen NSW, which also supported post, digital and visual effects. The series is produced in association with All3Media International, which is handling international sales.

Critical Incident will premiere August 12 on Stan.