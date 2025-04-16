‘Culture by Design’ (Trailer)

The full season of new international design series, Culture by Design, will be available on ABC iview on April 20 at 2:00pm.

Australian professor and ABC series host Anthony Burke goes international to explore the creative approaches of some of Asian contemporary artists, from ceramicists to architects, discussing ethical design and social challenges like climate change and sustainability.

The series executive producers are Justine May and Claudine Ryan, series producer is Mim Stacey, story producer is Frank Lotito, DOP/producer is Andrew Dorn and supervising producer is Rachel McLaughlin.

Commissioned by ABC Australia, Burke is the host and producer of Culture by Design. He is a Professor of Architecture in the Faculty of Design Architecture and Building at the University of Technology Sydney, and host of ABC series Restoration Australia and Grand Designs Australia and co-host of Grand Designs Transformations.