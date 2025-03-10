DA lodged for $127 million film and TV studio in Sydney’s South West

Oran Park in South West Sydney is the latest location being touted to house the next New South Wales film and TV studio, with plans unveiled for a new $127 million project to be delivered across five stages.

Greenfields Development Company has lodged a DA with Camden Council for a major film and television studio featuring three large soundstages, production offices, working spaces for all departments, and a multideck parking facility.

The facility will be spread over a 3-hectare parcel of undeveloped land between Porter St, Southwell Rd, and Flood St within Oran Park’s Employment Zone.

The Macarthur Chronicle reports the project’s first stage is expected to cost more than $32 million and include the construction of the first sound stage, as well as offices and multipurpose spaces, a guardhouse, landscaping, fencing, and parking.

As per the publication, the second stage will focus on workshop studios one and three, including associated office spaces, office buildings, storage spaces, handstand areas, signage and more landscaping works; stage four will include the construction of the facility’s third and final workshop studio, as well as a multistorey carpark building and helipad; and the third and fifth stage will consist of the remaining recording and production sound stages along with their associated office spaces, signage and landscaping.

The project will now undergo development assessment by Camden Council, with Greenfield Development looking at additional funding opportunities.

General manager Mick Owens told the Chronicle the facility was “designed to accommodate large feature film and television projects, productions of a scale that employ several hundreds of crew at any given time, on top of the jobs required to construct the site”.

Previous plans to expand the state’s screen infrastructure have included the Pacific Bay Resort Studios and Village in Coffs Harbour and Lakeside Studio in Greater Western Sydney, both announced in 2021.

Toward the end of 2023, Lakeside Studio managing director James Vernon revealed that the project’s partners had decided to relocate the studio site from the Penrith Lakes area due to the state government’s flooding and evacuation considerations and controls. At the time of writing, they remain in negotiations for a site closer to the CBD.

Construction on the Pacific Bay Resort Studios & Village, jointly announced by Russell Crowe, Pacific Bay resort owner Peter Montgomery, and producer Keith Rodger, was due to begin construction last year. However, TV Tonight reported in September last year that progress was delayed amid negotiations for a noise wall that was required as a result of the multi-billion-dollar Coffs Harbour Bypass.