Dacre Montgomery to work with GoodThing Productions on directorial debut ‘The Engagement Party’

Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery will make his directorial debut later this year withThe Engagement Party, a GoodThings Productions-produced drama he will act in alongside Lily Sullivan, Abbey Lee, and Arlo Green.

Metro International announced this week it had launched worldwide sales for the title, which follows two couples that reunite on a secluded island to celebrate a momentous occasion, before a conflicting memory arises that threatens to tear their relationships apart.

With each wave crashing against the shore, the line between memory and manipulation blurs, forcing them to confront a question they’ve tried to forget – What really happened that night?

Written by Jory Anast, whose previous feature, Went Up the Hill, starred Montgomery, The Engagement Party is being produced by Nick Batzias and Virginia Whitwell for GoodThing Productions, Ian Booth, and Nash Edgerton. Indian Pacific Pictures, chaired by Stephen Langsford, is providing financial assistance while Madman Entertainment is onboard as the ANZ distributor.

Montgomery, whose upcoming titles include Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire and Legendary Entertainment’s Faces of Death, said he was looking forward to working with the “wonderful team of collaborators” to help bring Anast’s story to life.

“I could not be more honoured to be directing The Engagement Party, a film with an extremely important and timely message,” he said.

In a statement, Batzias and Whitwell said they felt strongly that “this was a special film from the start”.

“It’s a bold and unique exploration of trauma, love, friendship, and consent,” they said.

“Writer Jory Anast and director Dacre Montgomery are brave and fearless storytellers, and we’re delighted to be working with them on this important film.”

Metro International CEO Will Machin said The Engagement Party had all the right ingredients to stand out in today’s market.

“Dacre is a global star who commands a huge following – with his clear vision and a fantastic script, we are confident he will deliver a thrilling, powerful ride that will get people talking long after the credits roll,” he said.

A shooting location is yet to be confirmed.