‘Dangerous Animals’ (Teaser)

Sean Byrne’s thriller Dangerous Animals follows Zephyr (Hassie Harrison), a savvy and free-spirited surfer abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer (Jai Courtney).

Held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below. The only person who realises she is missing is new love interest Moses (Josh Hueston), who goes looking for Zephyr, only to be caught by the deranged murderer as well. The cast also includes Ella Newton.

Dangerous Animals is produced by Brouhaha’s Troy Lum and Andrew Mason, alongside LD Entertainment’s Pete Shilaimon and Mickey Liddell for LD Entertainment, Oddfellows Entertainment’s Chris Ferguson, and Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh Jones.

The Queensland Government supported the production through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Dangerous Animals will be released in cinemas June 12 via Kismet.