Danny and Michael Philippou ‘Bring Her Back’ to Adelaide

Danny and Michael Philippou have confirmed they will shoot their second feature Bring Her Back in their hometown of Adelaide with the support of the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC).

Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, Jonah Wren-Phillips, and newcomer Sora Wong join Brits Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt in the cast for the horror film, which reunites the brothers with Talk To Me producers Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton, along with A24. Salmira Productions is also involved.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps by A24, Causeway Films revealed to IF in May that the creative team would include cinematographer Aaron McLisky, line producer Carly Maple, editor Geoff Lamb, sound designer Emma Bortignon, production designer Vanessa Cerne, casting director Nikki Barrett, costume designer Anna Cahill, hair and make-up artist Rebecca Buratto, composer Cornel Wilzcek, and prosthetics artists Larry Van Duyhoven and Meg Effects.

In a statement, Danny and Michael Philippou said the support of local crew was “crucial” to their filmmaking.

“We love that we get to be in Adelaide to make our next film, we feel so at home here – it’s where we feel most comfortable and inspired, and we want to be making movies here for a long time,” they said.

The pair’s debut feature Talk to Me was A24’s highest-grossing horror film and third-highest-grossing film overall, achieving more than $140 million global box office, with a sequel already announced.

It grossed $4.3 million at the Australian box office, making it the second highest-grossing local film of 2023. There is no shortage of demand for the brothers’ services, with the pair reportedly having to drop out of Sony Pictures’ Street Fighter video game adaptation due to scheduling.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said her organisation was proud to have a supporting role in the brothers’ rise to success.

“Talk to Me, which was filmed in Adelaide with funding from both the SAFC and Adelaide Film Festival, has firmly established the Philippou brothers as two of the brightest and most exciting rising screen industry stars anywhere in the world, and with them a host of incredibly talented South Australian creatives and crew,” she said.

“We are delighted to support Bring Her Back, which will once again showcase South Australian screen industry talent, locations, and capability on an international stage.”

The production schedule for the film is yet to be confirmed.