‘Dark Noise’ and Screen Australia Producer Offset dispute confidentially resolved after lengthy tribunal hearings

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The filmmakers behind low-budget thriller Dark Noise have resolved their long-running case against Screen Australia’s decision about their Producer Offset application.

The film was one of the first local productions to shoot in the wake of the Covid-19 in 2020 before being self-distributed across selected cinemas in May 2022.

However, the filmmakers hit a hurdle when their Producer Offset application’s qualify...