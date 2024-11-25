Producer Ben Allan and director/writer Clara Chong on the set of 'Dark Noise'.

‘Dark Noise’ and Screen Australia Producer Offset dispute confidentially resolved after lengthy tribunal hearings

The filmmakers behind low-budget thriller Dark Noise have resolved their long-running case against Screen Australia’s decision about their Producer Offset application.

The film was one of the first local productions to shoot in the wake of the Covid-19 in 2020 before being self-distributed across selected cinemas in May 2022.

However, the filmmakers hit a hurdle when their Producer Offset application’s qualify...