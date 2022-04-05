Clara Chong’s Dark Noise is an adventure thriller about young sound professional Abigail “Jack” McFadden, who begins receiving audio recordings from her estranged frog biologist father when he suddenly goes missing in a remote rainforest.

Jack heads to Birra where she discovers the park is closed for the off-season. However, she does meet Kristian, a ranger for Birra Mountains National Park.

Born in Kenya, Kristian has seen horrors most people have never even imagined after organised crime cartels forced his family out of their coffee farm and ﬂee to a new life in Australia.

Jack and Kristian discover there are some sounds you’re not meant to hear as they navigate an unlikely alliance in order to ﬁnd her father before the cartel ﬁnds her, while also going to great lengths to keep a lucrative secret.

Written by Chong, the film was produced and shot by Ben Allan for Main Course Films and stars newcomers Imogen Sage and Callan Colley, as well as veterans Steve Le Marquand and Philip Quast.

Locations for the shoot included Sydney, the Hawkesbury region, the Blue Mountains, Armidale, Berrima, and the Northern Rivers.

Dark Noise will hold exclusive previews in selected cinemas in Australia from May 12.